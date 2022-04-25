Agrobank launches ‘Pesan Atuk’ Aidilfitri video

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): Agrobank has launched an Aidilfitri video entitled ‘Pesan Atuk’ to enliven the celebration this year.

In a press release, Agrobank said the video can be viewed through Agrobank TV on YouTube, the Agrobank Facebook page, and @agrobankmy on Instagram.

The video tells a story of a grandson who recalls his childhood memories with his grandfather who worked as a farmer and padi entrepreneur.

The video retains the concept of family love but is packed with the message of sustainability of national food supply, where it is important for the younger generation to continue the legacy of agriculture and agro-food sectors, Agrobank said.

“I’m certain that Aidilfitri this year will be even more lively as during these past two years we have not been able to return to our hometown, to celebrate with family, relatives and friends. However, in our excitement to celebrate Aidilfitri, we at Agrobank feel called to inject this meaningful message on the importance of the sustainability of the country’s agricultural sector and appreciate the efforts of farmers, ranchers, and fishermen (agropreneurs) in Malaysia in ensuring we have food to enjoy with loved ones, every day, especially before Aidilfitri,” said Agrobank president and chief executive officer Tengku Ahmad Badli.

“Sometimes, we forget that these agropreneurs are the unsung heroes who work tirelessly to improve the country’s self-sustainability level (SSL) to ensure the country’s food supply remains sufficient to enjoy together.

“Therefore, taking inspiration from this concept, we hope that the Aidilfitri video made especially for farmers in the agriculture and agro -food sector can be used as a symbol of our appreciation at Agrobank and the entire community to appreciate their efforts and perseverance in improving the sustainability of the national agriculture and agro-food sectors,” he added.

He said that through the story, hopefully more young people come forward to venture into the country’s agriculture and agro-food sector by highlighting the latest innovations and injecting technological elements in agro -based businesses so that efforts to cultivate the land and agricultural productivity can be further enhanced.