Amri’s record will last for long time – Kim Swee

KOTA KINABALU (April 25): Datuk Ong Kim Swee has hailed the impact Mohd Amri Yahyah brought to the Rhinos squad after his starring role in Sabah FC 3-1 win over Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC at the Likas Stadium on Sunday.

The 41-year-old former international started the game after injury to striker-in-chief Neto Pessoa and he did not disappoint as he repaid the faith with a trio of superb goals in the second half.

Amri rifled home the first in the 51st minute and added his second with an expertly taken shot from a tight angle 10 minutes later.

The veteran striker completed his hattrick with another breathtaking effort when he chipped the ball beyond the reach of KDA FC goalkeeper Mohd Ifwat Akmal Kassim in the 72nd minute.

Amri also won a penalty shortly after opening his account on the night but captain Baddrol Bakthiar saw his effort saved.

“We all know Amri’s capability and he is a very experienced player. Despite his age, he played superbly.

“I believe Amri’s record as the oldest player to score a hattrick in the MFL (Malaysian Footbal League) will last for a long time … I believe it will be tough for other players to do it.

“Amri knows just where to position himself and his self confidence is something that the young Sabah players should follow … he is a role model to the youngsters,” said Kim Swee after the game.

With the victory, which also saw Park Tae Su score an unstoppable shot from a free kick to double Sabah’s lead in the 56th minute, moved the Rhinos into second place on 12 points.

KDA FC, who have also collected 12 points from six matches, are third based on goal difference.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) however remain top of the 12-team standing also with 12 points but holding two games in hand over Sabah FC and KDA FC.

Commenting further on Sunday’s game, Kim Swee said the keys to Sabah’s victory came from the players’ determination and more importantly their discipline on the pitch.

“The players performed their respective roles and according to instructions. In the first half, we created many chances but failed to convert any of them.

“At the same time though we managed to prevent Kedah from playing their normal game or the way they wanted to.

“The players continued where they left off with another good display in the second half and when we took the lead, it piled more pressure on the opposing side.

“We managed to score the second, third and fourth goals after that which all but ended any chance for Kedah to stage a fightback.

“Like I said, all the players performed well but I don’t hope it was only for tonight (Sunday) but to continue with the same commitment in our future matches,” added Kim Swee.

Meanwhile, Sabah FC will turn their focus to the FA Cup round of 16 clash to be played on May 13-14 before returning to league action away to Penang FC on May 17.