APM destroys football-size beehive on rambutan tree at Miri house

MIRI (April 25): The Civil Defence Force (APM) destroyed a beehive on a rambutan tree at a house in Desa Indah 3 here yesterday.

According to APM Miri officer Usman Harto, a team of five personnel led by Radziuddin Mohd Isahak was despatched to the scene to destroy the beehive after receiving a call at 5.55pm.

“We managed to destroy the beehive located on a rambutan tree by spraying insecticide and burning it,” he said.

He said that the size of the beehive is estimated to be the size of a football.