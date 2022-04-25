Chong backs court ruling over developer’s late delivery of house

KUCHING (April 25): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak supports the Kuching High Court’s ruling stating that no agreement can be valid to vary the rights of house purchasers to have their houses completed and delivered to them within 24 months from the date of the agreement.

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the ruling would enforce the full intention of the legislators to give protection to house-buyers and stop all future attempts by any developer to take advantage of their stronger market power at the expense of any regular house-buyer.

“The High Court’s judgement effectively nullifies any private agreement purporting to vary the terms stipulated in the Housing Development Ordinance, and to contract out the obligations imposed by the law.

“The so-called ‘agreement’ was to give the developer longer period of time to deliver the house. Such agreement was held to be invalid, in view of it going against the provision of the law, and the developer was ordered to pay damages as if there was no such agreement,” he said in a statement yesterday, referring to a case involving a normal house purchaser named ‘Madam Pui’ who, with the help of Chong’s assistant Sim Kiat Leng, secured a victory against a housing developer in Kuching High Court.

Chong added that DAP Sarawak had also obtained the order for the developer to make full payment of the late delivery damages.

“Madam Pui bought her house from a developer in year 2015. There was delay in completion and delivery of the house by the developer to her. She then claimed for damages for late delivery in the Tribunal for Housing Purchaser Claims Sarawak, and won the case against the developer.

“The developer had filed a case in Kuching High Court to challenge the Tribunal’s decision by claiming that there was a ‘previous agreement’ to extend the time for delivery,” he added.

Adding on, Chong said when the legislator passed the Housing Development Ordinance to provide a 24-month period for the completion of a house by a housing developer, the legislators had taken into consideration ‘the reasonableness of such a time’ for the developer to complete the units.

He said the legislators had also taken into consideration the interest of a house purchaser, having paid substantial portion of the purchase price, should not be made to wait any longer than 24 months to have their houses completed without compensation.

“In normal commercial transactions between parties, the intentions and agreed terms of the parties to an agreement will always be upheld by the Court. However, this is not the case when it comes to developers and house purchasers, which is regulated by the Housing Development Ordinance.

“Such preferential treatment of the law in favour of house purchasers is because an individual house purchaser, in most circumstances, has a much weaker bargaining power than a developer.

“Very often, individual house purchaser may, unknowingly or economically compelled to, enter into certain unfavourable terms vis-à-vis a developer, who has much stronger financial strength and legal team.

“As such, the Housing Development Ordinance was enacted primarily to protect the interest of house purchasers,” said Chong.