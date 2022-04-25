CovidNow: 705,864 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): A total of 705,864 children aged five to 11 years or 19.9 per cent of their population have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as at yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,488,811 children in the same group, or 42 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,886,817 individuals or 92.8 per cent of those in the age group in the country have completed the vaccination, while 2,986,324 individuals or 96 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adults, a total of 16,009,979 individuals or 68 per cent of their population have received the booster shot, while 22,964,189 or 97.6 per cent have completed the vaccination and 23,241,082 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 52,712 doses of vaccine were dispensed yesterday, comprising 11,918 for the first dose, 11,918 for the second dose and 2,820 for the booster, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,070,020.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, eight deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the country yesterday, with Selangor recording the highest at two cases, followed by Johor, Melaka, Pahang, Sarawak, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur with one each. – Bernama