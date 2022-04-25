Employees claim Kuching police issued them with compounds although they used logbook

KUCHING (April 25): Two employees have claimed the police issued them with compounds for failing to check-in with MySejahtera on Friday (April 22), even though they had already registered using the logbook prepared by their employer.

Chai Kuet Min and Chong Tze Jan, who claimed not to use smartphones, said they use the logbook at the Jalan Ang Cheng Ho company every day.

It is learnt that they were issued compounds of RM1,000 each.

The pair approached Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who said he had written to the Kuching Division Health Office to request the compounds be waived.

According to him, it is unreasonable and even oppressive for the authorities to penalise the duo.

“There are people who do not use a smartphone,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted, adding he would represent them should there be a court case.

According to him, the government is contemplating to do away with the need to ‘check-in’ via MySejahtera as the country transitions to endemicity.

“It is already in the agenda for discussion, so why oppress further? Our law enforcement should not be overzealous, especially in light of the fact that we are already in the endemic phase,” he said.

On Facebook live earlier today, Chong claimed he was shocked to discover the police had told Chai and Tze Jan to stay at home if they do not use MySejahtera.

He questioned how they would make a living if they had to stay at home, since they do not use smartphones.

“It is not a crime to not own a smartphone. They do record their presence daily in the logbook and they even have their body temperature taken.

“I hope the health department and the police will take various factors into consideration, as not everyone has a smartphone,” he added.