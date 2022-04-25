Health D-G: 4,006 new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): A total of 4,006 new Covid-19 cases were recorded Sunday (April 24) with 32.15 per cent of them in Category 1 and 67.25 per cent in Category 2, said Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In his daily statement on Covid-19 cases, he said, of the total, 12 cases or 0.30 per cent were Category 3, while categories 4 and 5 each recorded six cases or 0.15 per cent (these three categories involve more severe cases).

Of the total 24 cases in the higher categories, eight cases were not vaccinated or had not been fully vaccinated, nine were fully vaccinated but had not received the booster dose while seven had received booster dose. Nine of the 24 cases were aged 60 years and above while 12 had comorbidities.

The new cases brings the case tally in the country to 4,431,073 while one new cluster was reported yesterday, bringing the total number of active clusters to 97.

A total of 165 cases were admitted to hospitals yesterday with 91 of them in categories 1 and 2 while 74 in categories 3, 4 and 5.

The number of recovered cases yesterday was 10,223, taking cumulative recovered cases in the country to 4,320,822.

Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt value) yesterday was 0.77 with Putrajaya recording the highest rate of 1.15. — Bernama