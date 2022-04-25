Infrastructure, business ecosystem for SMEs

KOTA KINABALU (April 25): The State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor is in the process of creating the necessary infrastructure and business ecosystem to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) seize the opportunities created by the shift of the Indonesian capital to Kalimantan.

Deputy Chief Minister cum Industrial Development Minister (MID) Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said plans are currently being discussed and worked on especially developing the border towns and districts such as Tawau, Kalabakan, Nabawan and Sipitang.

This is to better capture the economic spillover of the development of the new Indonesia’s capital called Nusantara, he added.

“I am sure bilateral trade, tourism, investments and other business opportunities will increase with the emergence of the new Indonesian capital.

“I strongly encourage local SMEs to seize these opportunities, and MID will be here to support any effort that will help the growth of Sabah’s economy. I hope the SMEs will pay particular focus on the opportunities from Nusantara, and adjust your business model in order to capture these economic opportunities,” he said at the seventh anniversary dinner of the Persatuan Usahawan Maju Malaysia (PUMM) Sabah held here on Sunday night.

Congratulating the anniversary, Dr Joachim applauded PUMM Sabah Chapter spearheaded by Dato’ George Lim for the various high impact events that were organised for local entrepreneurs such as V-creator, Sabah Entrepreneurs Creation Competition, 100x CEO virtual master class and many more, which have undoubtedly benefited hundreds of local young entrepreneurs.

He said these programmes not only created opportunities and awareness among the budding entrepreneurs but also served as a compass and guide for the implementation of entrepreneurship development in Sabah.

“I am honoured to officially launch the 2022 edition of Sabah Entrepreneurs Creation (SEC) – Business Pitching Competition for creating 100 entrepreneurs.

“Over the past three years, SEC has been inspiring and promoting young entrepreneurs to take risk to create scalable and bankable business, at the same time, boosting Sabah’s economy by creating employment,” he said.

He said both MID and PUMM are an enterprising and pioneering community, with both having the similar vision, dream and goal to help and support local entrepreneurs.

“This can be seen through our many programmes, projects specifically catered for the local entrepreneurs.

“This is just the beginning! To push these efforts even further, all of us be it from different organisations, institutions and government agencies, including Department of Industrial Development and Research (DIDR), must all work together to continue providing assistance and to motivate local entrepreneurs to strive for greater heights in their entrepreneurial journey, thus boosting economic growth,” he said.

He was also glad that through the collaborative effort between MID, DIDR, PUMM and other agencies, the small, medium and micro industries were able to continue doing business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“MID is always here to lend a helping hand and support for the local entrepreneurs and industrial development of Sabah.

“As businesses start to regain momentum and we start to live in a post pandemic new norm, MID is here to be the catalyst of our economic recovery. My dream is to have Sabah’s local entrepreneurs market their locally-made products not only within Malaysia but also internationally; raising the GDP of Sabah to a new high,” he said.

Also present were former Chief Minister of Sabah and chairman of POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd, Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee, Political Secretary to Chief Minister of Sabah, Datuk Dr Roland Chia; Permanent Secretary and Deputy of Ministry of Industrial Development of Sabah, Thomas Logijin and Benedick Bisoni; Director of Industrial Development & Research Sabah, Tseu Kei Yue, and all entrepreneurs.