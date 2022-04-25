Initiative to empower rural women

KIULU (April 25): Ten women participants comprising housewives and farmers of Pekan Nabalu here, signed up for a one-day bun and cake making course as part of a rural women empowering initiative by Mutiara GRS-BN, the welfare association of wives of state assemblymen.

Josephine Maikal, 35, a farmer and mother of three was happy for the hands-on experience and looks forward to start a small home bakery business to earn extra income to support her family.

Fellow participants made up of housewives and farmers aged 22 to 52 shared the same enthusiasm. All were eager to put skills into practice and thanked Mutiara GRS-BN for the opportunity to learn such skills.

Mutiara GRS-BN president and wife of the Chief Minister, Datin Seri Panglima Juliah Salag said empowering women is high on the association’s agenda.

“We continue to work with like-minded organisations to give women opportunities to progress and raising their status through training and awareness, among others,” Juliah said.