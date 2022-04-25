Maria Chin jailed seven days for contempt by Syariah High Court

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): Petaling Jaya Member of Parliament Maria Chin Abdullah was sentenced to seven days’ jail by the Syariah High Court today for committing contempt of court in her criticism of the court’s decision in imposing a jail term on a businessman’s former wife.

In finding her guilty, Syarie Judge Mohamed Fouzi Mokhtar said the article published by Maria Chin as the respondent on Sept 5, 2019 relating to the case of businessman Datuk Wira SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin and his ex-wife Emilia Hanafi had belittled, demeaned, and insulted the Syariah Court.

“The title used by the respondent (Maria Chin) in the article itself has insulted the court and given a wrong impression of the Syariah Court institution to the public. Her article also contained factual errors and irrelevant points.

“The court hereby rules that the respondent has committed contempt of court through her article. The court also rejects the show-cause notice submitted by Maria Chin. Therefore, the court sentences the respondent to seven days in jail beginning today,” he said in his judgement.

However, the court allowed a stay of execution pending an appeal to be filed at the Syariah Court of Appeal. — Bernama

MORE TO COME