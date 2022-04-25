Missing Niah octogenarian found within 10 minutes of search operation

MIRI (April 25): A search and rescue (SAR) operation last night successfully located a missing 88-year-old woman from Rumah Ngadan, Kampung Iran, Niah around 10 minutes after it was mounted.

Temah Abdullah is said to have gone into the woods around the village at Jalan Persisir Miri/Bintulu around 3pm and did not return as usual, prompting her family to lodge a police report.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 Miri acting chief senior Supt II Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said nine firefighters from Batu Niah fire station were deployed to the scene, located 22km from the station, upon receiving a call at 8.44pm.

“The victim was found in an oil palm plantation some 300 feet from her house by the SAR team at 9.17pm, about 10 minutes after the operation was carried out.

“She was found in a safe condition and did not suffer any injuries,” said Ahmad Nizam in a statement.

He said the SAR operation was only conducted within a 300-metre radius due to dark conditions and also involved several villages.

With the discovery of the missing octogenarian, the SAR operation officially ended at 9.18pm.