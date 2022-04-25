Motorcyclist killed after landing in Mukah ditch

MUKAH (April 25): A 21-year-old unemployed man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding skidded and landed in a ditch at Jalan Kampung Jebungan here early today.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head Supt Bingkok John said the victim, who died in the incident at 12.15am, has been identified as Keevan Robert from Kampung Jebungan here.

“The accident happened when the motorcycle was moving straight from Kampung Penakub to Kampung Jebungan.

“When reaching a location at Kampung Jebungan, the victim lost control of his machine before it skidded to the right side of the road and landed in a ditch,” Bingkok said.

He said the victim, who suffered serious head injuries, was pronounced dead on the spot by a medical officer from Mukah Hospital.

Keevan’s body was taken to the hospital for a post-mortem scheduled to be held today, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.