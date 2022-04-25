New guideline for international travelers to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 25): A new guideline has been issued for the entry of international travelers to Sabah via air, land and sea.

International travelers are given the option to undergo a Covid-19 RTK-Antigen detection test (performed by trained health personnel) upon arrival either at the international gateway or outside the international gateway within 24 hours, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

For international transit travelers at the Malaysian international gateway that are outside Sabah, they will be allowed to continue their journey to Sabah and are given the option to undergo a Covid-19 RTK-Antigen detection test (performed by trained health personnel) upon arrival either at international gateway or outside the international gateway within 24 hours.

At the same time, international transit travelers coming through Singapore and arriving at the Sabah International gateway are given the option to undergo a Covid-19 RTK-Antigen detection test (performed by trained health personnel) upon arrival either at the international gateway or outside within 24 hours, he said.

Masidi also said Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases dropped to 48 on Monday, the lowest since March 30, last year.

All districts were showing signs of stabilizing with minor daily changes.

“Except for Kota Kinabalu which registered 21 new cases, all other districts in Sabah recorded below five cases. No new infections were registered at 11 districts and eight out of 15 districts registered only one new case each,” he said.

He added that the low infection statistics testified to the efficacy of vaccines given to nearly all of the eligible population in Sabah.

“The high level of SOP compliance among the people in Sabah also helped to reduce Covid-19 infections.”

A total of 44 out of the 48 patients on Monday were under category one and two, while three were in the fourth category, and one categorized under category five.