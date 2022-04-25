Over 80 pct of Sarawak’s population double vaxxed against Covid-19

KUCHING (April 25): Over 80 per cent of Sarawak’s total population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

Based on data yesterday, 80.2 per cent of Sarawak’s total population had been administered at least two vaccine doses.

This was slightly below the national rate of 81.3 per cent.

Klang Valley topped the table at 97.5 per cent, followed by Penang (89.2 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (86.9 per cent), Johor (83.6 per cent), and Perlis (81.8 per cent).

Labuan’s vaccination rate was equal to the national rate.

Sarawak continued to lead the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) with 37.3 per cent of its children aged five to 11 having been administered at least two vaccine doses.

This percentage was well ahead of the national rate of 22.1 per cent.

Other states and territories that also recorded double dose rates above the national rate for this age group were Labuan (34.6 per cent), Klang Valley (28.4 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (26.4 per cent), Johor (25.9 per cent), and Melaka (23 per cent).

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, Sarawak’s 93 per cent vaccination rate was slightly higher than the national rate of 92.8 per cent.

Only three states had vaccination rates below the national rate – Pahang (86.8 per cent), Kelantan (84.7 per cent), and Sabah (74.8 per cent).

As of yesterday, more than 6.25 million vaccine doses had been administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Of these, over 2.42 million were first doses followed by more than 2.26 million second doses, and over 1.56 million booster doses.

Yesterday, a total of 5,171 vaccine doses were administered to individuals Sarawak-wide.

Of the total, 729 were first doses, followed by 4,301 second doses, and 141 booster doses.