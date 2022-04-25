Over RM100 mln to build roads on Sebatik Island

TAWAU (April 25): The government has approved more than RM100 million in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for the construction of roads on the Sebatik Island as part of the continuous efforts to develop the area, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said the project involved the construction of a road from Kampung Sungai Pukul to Kampung Sungai Bergosong worth RM59 million which was implemented this year through the second action plan of the 12MP.

“Another road project worth about RM64 million involving the road from Kampung Sungai Melayu to Kampung Sungai Pukul will be implemented in the third action plan,” he told reporters after inspecting the infrastructure in Sebatik Island on Monday.

Apart from that, he said the government had also approved allocations under other ministries for the Type 6 Health Clinic construction project in Sungai Tamang here.

“After a visit to Sebatik Island, I think there are many things that need to be taken into consideration by my ministry, including upgrading roads, jetties and also rural water supply that should be addressed immediately.

“This matter was also taken into consideration by Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim,” he added.

In the meantime, Mahdzir said among other facilities that could be developed under his ministry included the landing jetty in Kampung Sungai Tongkang. – Bernama