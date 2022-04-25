PRS leaders agree party bigger than self

SIBU (April 25): The leaders of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) have all agreed that the party is bigger than any individual or even group interest.

Its president Datuk Joseph Salang said that they also have decided that managing the party is a shared responsibility in a way that makes it fit to be a worthy partner in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and ready to face the coming 15th general election.

He noted that PRS has been in the media spotlight since the demise of its president, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, on Oct 31 last year with all sorts of speculation written about the party.

“Power struggle is good reading material and cracks are anticipated to happen. Admittedly, we have been poor at managing media exposure.

“We have different personalities who are leaders in their own right and they have different tastes and approaches to talking to outsiders. Some are media-shy but others are quick to respond to media queries.

“This is normal and we have to recognise this sort of thing happening in every organisation. From now on, let us all learn to coordinate the media releases more carefully so that there is no confusion as to what actually happens in the party. Let us move on,” he said during the launching of PRS 5th triennial delegates conference (TDC) by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday.

Salang also said as a rural-based party formed of mainly Dayaks, PRS leaders must always remember that any happening within the party would form public perception of the community.

“Strength and solidarity in the party will show that the Dayaks are mature in managing their own organisations.

“If the opposite happens, then the general perception is that we can only form one presidential party.

“Let’s not forget that public perception is important and let us prove how wrong the naysayers are about PRS,” he said.

Salang later thanked PRS vice president Datuk John Sikie Tayai for his statesmanship by declining to contest for the presidency although nominated by the party divisions.

“I thank all other leaders who have in one way or another sacrificed to avoid creating cracks in the party.

“We have all won and let us from now move forward to make PRS a party that looks after all members and is fun to be associated with,” he said.

Also present were PRS secretary general Dato Janang Bungsu, organising chairman Datuk Majang Renggi, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting.