Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases drop to 48, lowest since March 30, last year

KOTA KINABALU (April 25): Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases dropped to below 50 today, which is the lowest since March 30, last year.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that the new Covid-19 cases in Sabah dropped to 48 cases today.

“Except for Kota Kinabalu which registered 21 new cases, all other districts in Sabah recorded below five cases.

“No new infections were registered at 11 districts and eight out of 15 districts registered only one new case each,” he said.

He said the efficacy of vaccines given to nearly all of the eligible population has helped to reduce the Covid-19 infections in Sabah.

“The high level of SOP compliance among the people in Sabah also helped to reduce Covid-19 infections.”

A total of 44 out of the 48 patients today were under categories one and two, while three were in the fourth category, and one in category five.