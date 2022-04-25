Salang may attempt to wrest back Julau if asked by PRS, GPS

SIBU (April 25): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum could stand in the Julau parliamentary seat he once held for four terms with the right support.

Salang said PRS may nominate him if the party feels he can wrest back the seat.

“I cannot say I will contest the seat but if the party and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) think that I can contest, I will assess if I am suitable or not.

“As I have said, we can plan but we never know if we are in good health or not, or there can be other problems when the election is held,” he told the press during a party gathering here last night in connection with the just-concluded PRS triennial delegates conference.

Salang lost the seat in 2018 in a straight fight against Larry Sng, who contested as an independent.

Sng, now Parti Bangsa Malaysia chairman, defeated Salang by a 1,941-vote majority by polling 10,105 votes against Salang’s 8,174 votes.

Separately, Salang called on GPS and Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to provide more infrastructure and basic amenities in rural areas.

“PRS, like other political organisations, has its own differences. PRS is a Dayak-majority party and our requests to the state government are therefore based on where we come from.

“As we are all aware, Dayaks live in rural areas where they are still facing a lack of infrastructure,” he said.

He also said PRS will try to be different from what they have been, describing the party as “a little stiff” previously.

“I have been telling supreme council members that we need to loosen up a little. Do not be so stiff, especially since we know politics is a tough thing so we must do it with happiness and we must be eager to do it and with some happy participation of all our members.

“I would want them to help me to make PRS a party that people are happy to be associated with because it is a relaxed party and people-centric,” he said.

Among those present at the event were PRS deputy president Datuk Majang Renggi and senior vice president Datuk John Sikie Tayai.