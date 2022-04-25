Salang: PRS seeks to be social movement to uplift Dayak community

SIBU (April 25): The new Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) leadership wants the party to not only be a political movement but also a social one to uplift the spirits of the Dayak community, said Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum.

The new PRS president said the party will introduce a programme where the supreme council would visit all 38 party divisions, particularly those without elected representatives or representatives in the party’s supreme council.

“Let’s not forget our party members or the people in these divisions. In fact, we must encourage more Sarawakians who have not joined any political parties to get involved, to be invited to join us.

“Even if they are not our members, let us have fun also in whatever we do in these divisions,” he said when officiating at a PRS gathering last night in connection with the just-concluded triennial delegates conference (TDC).

Salang, who is also Rajang Port Authority (RPA) chairman, said the supreme council would also seek funding for party branches and divisions that do not have their own source of revenue.

He said the fund would allow the branches and divisions to hold more activities.

“This would ensure these branches or divisions are not only active just before the TDC but active just after TDC. A lot of time I am sure some of you think that you are only needed when the election is near and forgotten after the election.

“That is quite a legitimate perception because they tend to be forgotten to some extent, even neglected. So, we do not want that to happen. We want every division to be regarded as important,” he said.

Salang also called on the party’s Women’s wing to recruit more members, especially those aged between 18 and 28 under Pewaris PRS.

“Let us consciously think about ways as to how to improve the participation of those underrepresented in our organisation.

“Let us work together, let us find ways to improve PRS so that our party would be an organisation that fun-loving people would want to be associated with,” he said.

Organising chairman Christopher Gira Sambang urged all party members to work hard to prepare for the parliamentary election to wrest back seats PRS lost.

He called on PRS members in Tamin and Kakus to work together with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties to win back Selangau.

In the last parliamentary election, PRS lost half of the six seats contested.

Besides Selangau, PRS also lost Julau and Lubok Antu, while retaining Hulu Rajang, Kanowit, and Sri Aman.

However, the party lost Sri Aman after its MP Datuk Masir Kujat quit the party and joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in 2019.

Masir has since left PSB and is now an independent who supports the federal government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Among those at the gathering were PRS deputy president Datuk Majang Renggi, senior vice president Datuk John Sikie Tayai, and Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.