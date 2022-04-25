Sarawak likely to get 3,800 Paxlovid doses to complement supply from MoH

KUCHING (April 25): Sarawak is likely to acquire additional 3,800 doses of Paxlovid to complement the 2,400 doses allocated by Ministry of Health (MoH).

In stating this Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak, acknowledges that the antiviral drug is in great demand worldwide.

For the record, a dose of Paxlovid comprises five tablets.

“Our experts have predicted that during this period until August, we would need another 3,800 doses.

“This drug is in great demand worldwide. You cannot wait until you need it – (if) you have money, you cannot just ‘tengok saja’ (be mere spectators).

“Therefore, based on that prediction, the Sarawak government has asked the state Health Department to help us buy (Paxlovid),” he told reporters when met during a ‘bubur lambuk’ distribution programme at Surau Nurul Najihin in Kampung Stapok, Jalan Batu Kawa here yesterday.

Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawah assemblyman, was asked about the announcement made by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari last Saturday about Sarawak using its own funds to purchase Paxlovid – an antiviral drug developed by Pfizer for Covid-19 treatment.

Abang Johari also said a special allocation was being made available to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to acquire the pills.

Still talking about Paxlovid, Dr Sim said the antiviral drug would be administered to Sarawakians for free.

He also stressed that it could not be purchased from pharmacies or private facilities.

“You must consult a doctor first because Paxlovid can have drug-to-drug interactions. In addition, it has some reported side effects such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and loss of taste.

“Thus, the doctors in the hospital would assess you based on certain needs, including looking at your medical records and whether you are preparatory or not,” he said.

It was reported on April 13 that the first shipment of 48,000 doses of Paxlovid had arrived in Malaysia, with 2,400 doses being allocated to Sarawak.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, on Twitter, described Paxlovid as ‘another weapon against Covid-19’, to be given immediately to a patient after being detected positive for Covid-19, and within five days of symptoms’ onset, for optimal effectiveness.

On March 5, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was reported as saying that a total of 11,000 high-risk patients would receive the first batch of the antiviral drug.