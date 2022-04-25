Sarawak taekwondo poomsae sisters deliver medals in Korea

KUCHING (April 25): Two Sarawakian taekwondo athletes have done the state and Malaysia proud after winning one silver and one bronze medals at the recent 2022 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships held in Goyang City in Korea.

The tournament, which attracted over 2,000 athletes from 70 countries, also marked the opening of international borders as restrictions eased after a lengthy Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarawakian Nurul Hidayah Abdul Karim paired up with fellow Malaysian Jason Loo to collect a silver medal in the mixed pair event. Nurul Hidayah also combined with her younger sister Nur Humaira Abdul Karim and compatriot Lim Jia Wei to capture the bronze medal in the women’s team event.

Persatuan Taekwondo Negeri Sarawak (WTF) president Azizul Annuar Adenan hailed the high kicking sisters for their impressive debut at the international championships.

“I am delighted to mention that the Persatuan Taekwondo Negeri Sarawak (WTF) will continue to cater to the needs of all members within the Sarawakian taekwondo community and its clubs, and also to contribute to improving the standards of our instructors, coaches and athletes to rise to a world class standard,” he said.

Nurul Hidayah was poomsae champion at the 2016 and 2018 Sukma as well as the 2019 SEA Games. Nur Humaira was state and national poomsae champion in 2018 and 2019.

Azizul also conveyed his best wishes to Sarawakians in the national taekwondo team and also the team itself in the coming SEA Games to be held in Hanoi, Vietnam from May 12 to 23.