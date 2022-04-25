Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases drop to 57, lowest since April 18 this year

KUCHING (April 25): Sarawak recorded its lowest daily Covid-19 infections today with only 57 cases reported in 12 districts, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The last time the state reported daily cases below the 100-mark was on April 18 with 92 cases.

SDMC in its daily update said Kuching was the only district that reported double-digit infections with 24 cases.

This is followed by Miri (9), Sibu (7), Bintulu (5), Limbang (3), Samarahan (2), Serian (2), and one each in Mukah, Matu, Sarikei, Kanowit, and Kabong.

All cases were either asymptomatic (23) or had mild symptoms (34).

The cumulative number of cases in Sarawak now stands at 304,877 while the death toll remains at 1,729.