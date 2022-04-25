SFC cripples wildlife parts smuggling syndicate in Baleh

KUCHING (April 25): Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) enforcement team has crippled a syndicate responsible for smuggling protected wildlife animals’ body parts during an integrated operation conducted at Ulu Sungai Melatai, Baleh on April 23.

In a Facebook post, SFC said the integrated operation was carried out in cooperation with Marine Police Region 5 Sibu.

SFC said nine foreigners were arrested and items including body parts belonging to Rhinoceros hornbills, hornbill feathers, pangolin scales and eaglewood, as well as cash were seized during the operation.

“All the items seized are estimated to be worth RM54,000,” SFC added.

All of the suspects were brought to Kapit police station and the items seized were brought to SFC Sibu office for further action.

The case is being investigated under Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998 (Chapter 26).

“The success of the integrated operation was a result of a report lodged by the public and months of intelligence gathering by the corporation. We are grateful to the marine police team and the public for their cooperation,” said the corporation chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton.

Members of the public who have information on any parties who capture, hunt, trade or breed protected wildlife animals can contact the corporation hotline at 019-8859996 (Kuching), 019-8883561 (Sibu), 019-8332737 (Bintulu) and 019-8290994 (Miri).