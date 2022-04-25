Sibu folks want ‘Lan Berambeh Sungkei’ be made annual Ramadan programme

SIBU (April 25): The townsfolk here hope for the popular ‘Lan Berambeh Sungkei’ programme to be conducted every Ramadan month in years to come.

The mass, potluck-picnic-style ‘buka puasa’ (break of fast) took place at Dataran Tun Datuk Patinggi Tuanku Bujang here on Saturday evening after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 10,000 people joined the event.

Tamizi Tamby, who was among the crowd, expressed his relief such programme making a comeback.

“I’m so glad to see so many people, irrespective of backgrounds, coming to the ‘dataran (square) for ‘buka puasa’.

“It shows strong unity and solidarity among the people from all walks of life here.

“My hope is for this programme to continue for years to come,” said Tamizi.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) executive committee member Abdul Ghani Sulhi was also happy to see a big turnout for this programme.

“I see this programme as something worth continuing towards further strengthening racial and religious harmony among the folks here.”

Seen at a section of the ‘dataran’ on Saturday evening were Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, who joined others in waiting for the ‘azan’ (call) for Maghrib prayer, marking the time to break fast.

“It has been two years since such a meaningful event was last held,” said Chieng when met.

“It’s good that the people, irrespective of their backgrounds, can come together for ‘buka puasa’.

“This truly reflects our Sarawak culture of strong unity among all races.

“To add on, it is also good that people can get back to their normal routines, but they still need to adhere strictly to the standard operating procedures.”

In his remarks, Dr Annuar expressed thanks to ‘all the people of Sibu, irrespective of their backgrounds’ for coming to the ‘Lan Berambeh Sungkei’ event.

“With the turnout of more than 10,000 (people), it shows that the unity among the people of Sibu is very strong and this need to be maintained.”

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, also observed that since its introduction in 2017, the mass break-of-fast gathering had hosted more and more participants every year – except in 2020 and 2021, when the Covid-19 threat was at its height.