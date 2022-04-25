SUPP Bukit Assek nominates Raymond Tiong as candidate for Lanang in GE15

SIBU (April 25): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek branch has unanimously proposed its treasurer, councillor Raymond Tiong Eng Lee, as their choice of candidate for the Lanang parliamentary constituency this coming 15th General Election (GE15).

According to SUPP Bukit Assek branch chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon, Tiong’s name has already been submitted to the Central Working Committee for consideration.

“During today’s SUPP Bukit Assek Triennial General Meeting (TGM), we all strongly agreed and gave support to recommend Cr Raymond Tiong Eng Lee to be (SUPP) candidate for Lanang parliamentary constituency (to contest in this coming general election).

“And yes, we have submitted his name (Tiong) to the Central (Working) Committee,” he told a press conference after the branch’s TGM here yesterday.

Tiong, 53, is a councillor of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and is a businessman by profession.

In the 2018 general election, Alice Lau Kiong Yien of DAP succeeded in retaining the Lanang seat.

Alice garnered 29,905 votes to beat BN-SUPP candidate Kelvin Kong with a majority of 14,546 votes. In the 2013 election, she won the seat by a majority of 8,630 votes.

Kong secured 15,359 votes, while Priscilla Lau who contested under Sarawak Peace Party obtained 628 votes.

Lanang parliamentary constituency is made up of Dudong and Bukit Assek state constituencies.

Meanwhile, Chieng also revealed that during the TGM, a leader had been appointed to recruit new youth members aged between 18 and 28.

On a related matter, he assured that the SUPP Bukit Assek branch together with its service centre will work hard to serve the people better while going all out to recruit new members this year.

On the branch election yesterday, he said it only involved the main committee of the women and youth sections of the branch.

“It is uncontested with regard to women and youth section branch committee, with only ‘minor’ changes to the main committee,” Chieng informed.

SUPP Bukit Assek branch deputy chairman Joseph Chieng, who is Bukit Assek assemblyman, also spoke at the function.

Also present at the press conference were Tiong, SUPP Bukit Assek Women section committee chief Sii Leh Hung and SUPP Bukit Assek Youth committee chief, Phuang Ton Hing.