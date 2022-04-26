30 tonnes of sand needed for oil spill on Bintulu road

BINTULU (April 26): A total of 30 tonnes of sand was required to cover an oil spill along 1.5km of Jalan Sibiyu yesterday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said firefighters were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report at 6.11pm.

He said the slippery road surface resulted in an accident involving a pickup truck.

He added Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who was called to the scene, ordered a contractor to bring 30 tonnes of sand to the site.

Among the agencies involved to control traffic flow and cover the oil spill were the police, People’s Volunteer Corps, and Bintulu Development Authority personnel.