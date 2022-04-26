Accused gave me money to pay for pickup truck, says witness

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 26): A part-time driver for the former director of state Water Department told the Sessions Court here yesterday that Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib had given him cash money that was put inside a bag to pay for a luxurious pickup truck in Kolombong.

Muhammad Hussieny Yusof, 43, testified before judge Abu Bakar Manat that he knew that Ag Mohd Tahir, 59, had allegedly bought the pickup truck because he had allegedly given him the money.

However, the 15th witness did not remember what was the amount of money he received.

Under examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Haresh Prakash Somiah, the witness said that the pickup truck would remain at a house and only used during Sunday.

The witness explained that the pickup truck was allegedly used by Ag Mohd Tahir and the witness had once driven it when he and the former director went to play golf.

To a question on the other two luxurious cars, one of them a sports car, the witness said he had never used both of them.

Muhammad said that he did not know who paid for both the cars and when he was referred to the car grants, he said that he knew the owners of the companies which both cars were registered to.

In his witness statement, Muhammad said that he had told Ag Mohd Tahir about the sports car and the former director was interested to buy it but his (witness) name was used to book for it.

The witness further said for the other luxurious car, Ag Mohd Tahir brought him to a showroom and once again the witness’ name was used to make the booking.

He added that for both the cars, he had received commission from salesmen.

Ag Mohd Tahir, his wife Fauziah Ag Piut, 55, and former deputy director of the department, Lim Lam Beng @ Lim Chee Hong, 68, were being tried for alleged money laundering offences involving cash and bank savings amounting to RM61.48 million, as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Meanwhile, under cross examination by counsel Marcel Jude Joseph, who represented Ag Mohd Tahir, the witness testified that he had no letter of appointment as driver of Ag Mohd Tahir.

To a question, the witness, who is now a businessman, said that he is a friend and part-time assistant for Ag Mohd Tahir.

“I drove the car every weekend only a few times not most of the weekends and at the end of the month, Ag Mohd Tahir will give me cash money between RM3,000 or sometimes RM4,000,” said the witness when he was asked whether his salary of RM4,000 paid by Ag Mohd Tahir was accurate or not.

To another question, the witness said that he did not remember about the sports car’s receipt when his name was used to book the car.

The witness further testified that he did not see with his own eyes that Ag Mohd Tahir had bought the sports car and another luxurious car while for the pickup truck, he did not know whether the accused had bought it or not.

Under re-cross examination by Haresh, the witness testified that initially there was a receipt for the sports car when his name was used to book for it, but he did not remember where it was now.

To another question, the witness said that he did not know who managed the purchase of the luxurious and sports cars because he just saw from a car when he waited for Ag Mohd Tahir and he also did not know who made the payments.

The witness also testified that he knew the pickup truck was only used during weekend because he drove it to send Ag Mohd Tahir to play golf.

Ag Mohd Tahir faces 11 charges framed under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 while Fauziah and Lim were each charged with 19 and four charges, respectively, of the same Act.

The former director was also charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act plus another two joint charges with his wife under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act.

The alleged offences against Ag Mohd Tahir and his wife were committed at his office here, a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat also handled the trial while counsel Marcel Jude, also acted for Fauziah. Lim was represented by counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, Baldev Singh and Karpaljit Singh.

The trial resumes today.