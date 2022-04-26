Alice Lau: Good start to first round of DAP-PSB united front talks

SIBU (April 26): The first round of talks between the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to have a united Opposition front for the next parliamentary election ended amicably today, said Alice Lau.

The DAP Sarawak deputy chairperson said although the friendly discussions went well, no solution had been reached.

“We will take things in steps,” she said when contacted after the closed-door meeting.

Besides Lau, DAP Sarawak secretary Alan Ling and treasurer Chiew Chiu Sing were also present, while PSB was represented by president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and PSB Dudong chair Wong Hie Ping.

Lau said the main issues brought up for discussion included the challenges in the upcoming election and the need to avoid fighting among Opposition parties.

“Hopefully, the Opposition parties will come up with a united front to reduce the split votes and also to increase our chances of winning,” she said.

In the last state election, the Opposition vote was split among DAP, PSB, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB).

This is said to have given an advantage to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates, which managed a landslide victory by sweeping 76 of the 82 seats contested.

PSB won four seats, while DAP only managed to retain two seats.