Asajaya teen motorcyclist dies after crashing into dog

KUCHING (April 26): A 16-year-old motorcyclist died after being involved in a single vehicle accident at KM11 Jalan Kota Samarahan-Sadong Jaya (Jalan Kampung Tanjung Apong) around 5.45am yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head Supt Bingkok John identified the victim as Mohamad Hazlan Shah Aripen from Kampung Tambirat Tengah, Asajaya.

He said Mohamad Hazlan is believed to have been traveling from the village towards Kota Samarahan or Asajaya when the accident occurred.

“It was reported that the victim was moving straight on the road but he is believed to have crashed into a dog and lost control of his motorcycle and skidded to the right side of the road.

“As a result of the accident, the victim suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead by a medical officer at the Asajaya Clinic,” Bingkok said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987.

In a separate single-motorcycle accident, a 29-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman died at KM24, Jalan Bau/Stass near here, yesterday.

He said around 1pm, motorcyclist Kendy Peters, 29, and pillion rider Juni Nyayoh, 62, both from Kampung Staas crashed at KM24, Jalan Bau-Stass.

“Both are believed to have travelled from Bau town towards Kampung Stass in Bau. Upon reaching KM24, Jalan Bau/Stass, the motorcycle ridden by the victim skidded to the left of the road and crashed into a tree, which caused the motorcyclist to be thrown to the grassy roadside while the pillion rider was thrown into a concrete drain.

“The weather was good during the accident, but the road is winding and hilly. As a result of the accident, the rider suffered a fracture on his left rib, while the pillion rider suffered left shoulder, left rib, and neck fractures,” said Bingkok.

He said both the rider and pillion rider were confirmed dead at the scene by a doctor from the Kampung Serasot Bau Health Clinic.

The bodies were later brought to Bau Hospital mortuary for further action.

The case in being investigated under Section 41(1) RTA 1987.