Baru voices concern on unresolved water, power and internet woes in Lawas

LAWAS (April 26): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian is calling on the state government to resolve the long-standing issue of water, electricity and internet woes here that has affected thousands of local residents for years.

When met at his office here yesterday, Baru, who is also Selangau MP, lamented that as of yesterday, water shortage still remained an unresolved issue in Lawas, despite the completion of the Trusan Water Treatment Plant.

“If you recall, the state government built one plant in Trusan. It was said that upon completion of the plant, there would be no more water woes in Lawas.

“It has been completed many years back, yet the water woes are still a big problem (in Lawas),” he said.

As for electricity supply, Baru pointed out that blackouts are frequent in Lawas, at an average of three times weekly.

He said that while he was attending a breaking-of-fast programme with the Muslim community at Kampung Pangi on Sunday night, power outage occurred from around 7.30pm until about 10pm.

“This electricity disruption has been going on for many years. If it rains, definitely blackout.

“What is the state government’s plan to resolve this problem? What is the source (that caused these blackouts)?” he asked.

On the issue of internet reliability, Baru said although some parts of Lawas had good internet connectivity, other areas were without telecommunication services, especially in rural areas.

“The coverage in Lawas town is very poor and the last two years, I pity those students who had to attend online classes,” he said, adding that the state government must resolve these issues promptly.