Bomba identifies 18 areas nationwide as risky for recreation

KUCHING (April 26): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Malaysia has identified 18 hotspots nationwide categorised as risky areas due to previous drowning cases, ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays, said its director-general Dato Sri Mohammad Hamdan Abdul Wahid.

“We advise those who will be travelling for recreational activities at water bodies to take note of the warning notices there so that they know the topography and terrain of the area and other dangers that they need to be aware of, especially if they are not from the areas where the recreational spots are located.

“From our statistics of nearly 300 deaths due to drowning last year, we found that most victims were people from outside the areas. They did not know the topography, the nature of the water in the areas and other risks involved,” he said during a press conference after the Bomba Excellent Service Awards (APC) presentation ceremony yesterday.

The hotspots in Sarawak are Sg Batang Igan; Sg Taman Negara Mulu; Batu Keling, Ulu Bakun in Belaga; and Pulau Sari, Punang in Lawas.

Hamdan explained that a water body is identified as a hotspot for drowning if there are more than five victims in a period of three years.

He said Bomba has studied all the locations, and even patrol the areas constantly as well as provide advisory notices to visitors.

“There are some hotspots that we always patrol but people don’t want to go there. They want to go to places that are more exotic and secluded.

“Maybe they just want to feel the quietness of the beach with no other people around. But they might not know the waves and the water current well and that’s when there is risk of drowning,” he said.

Hamdan advised these holidaymakers to be more aware of the warnings specific to each location and to listen to the caretaker of the location.

“If there is any problem, always contact MERS 999, we will help, along with other agencies,” he added.

Water safety is one of three focuses of Bomba during this festive season.

The other focuses are on fire safety of commercial buildings and residential homes, and collaboration with other agencies on road safety.

Hamdan reminded those returning to their hometowns or villages to ensure that they check their houses before leaving.

At the same time, he said the department will hold advocacy programmes to remind office premises and factories to ensure that electrical appliances, computers, and air conditioners are turned off during the long holidays.

“Likewise, for industrial areas that need to operate 24 hours, we will patrol the areas,” he said.

On the department’s manpower, Hamdan said only 20 per cent of the workforce are allowed to take leave while the rest will be on duty during the festive period.

“We will also be assisted by our new recruits whom we have just received recently,” he said.

In Sarawak, 80 per cent of 1,040 personnel will be working on shifts, and will be assisted by 108 new recruits, as well as voluntary and community firefighters.

Also present were Bomba Sarawak director Khirudin Drahman and Bomba Sarawak deputy director Tiong Ling Hii.