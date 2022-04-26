Comply with Aidilfitri price control scheme, says KPDNHEP enforcement chief

KUCHING (April 26): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak will mobilise a total of 176 enforcement officers and 101 price monitoring officers statewide effective today until May 6, said its enforcement chief Mogan Arumugam.

He explained this was to conduct inspections and ensure compliance with the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for this year’s Hari Raya Aidilftri celebrations.

In a statement today, he said the officers will be visiting locations that are the focus of the public, such as markets, farmers’ markets and supermarkets.

“It is reminded that stern action will be taken against traders who fail to comply with the rules under this Scheme.

“Any trader who commits an offence will be prosecuted under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, and they can be penalised,” he said in a statement today.

According to Mohan, KPDNHEP has listed 18 items under the scheme during the Hari Raya period for Sarawak categorised as seafood, dried goods, vegetables and meat.

These comprise imported beef (maximum price for Sarawak only); mackerel including mabung fish; selayang (eight to 12 fish per kg), tomatoes; red chillies; imported round cabbage (from Indonesia and China, and does not include Beijing cabbage); long beans; long eggplant; cucumber; imported old ginger, imported large red onions; Holland onions; imported potatoes (from China); dried chillies; groundnuts; coconut (wholesale only) and grated coconut (retail only).

The statement also explained that chicken and eggs are still listed under Maximum Price of Chicken and Chicken Eggs implemented since February 5 until June 5.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) will work together with us to ensure the supply of goods is adequate and to ensure market prices are reasonable, and to also ensure the availability of supply in the market,” said Mohan in the statement.

He explained for the offence of selling controlled items exceeding maximum price, if found guilty, the individuals could be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed for not more than three years or both; or compounded up to RM50,000, while companies could be fined up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000.

For the offence of failing to place a pink price tag on a price-controlled item, individuals could be fined by the court up to RM10,000 or compounded up to RM5,000, while companies could be fined up to RM20,000 or compounded up to RM10,000.

Consumers can channel complaints to the ministry through various means, including email at e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my, its call centre at 1800-886-800, via its smartphone app Ez ADU, via WhatsApp message to 019- 2794317 or by calling the state’s Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) at 082-466052.