Deputy Minister: Increase Batang Igan ferry services, extend operating hours for Raya

MUKAH (April 26): The state government has been urged to increase the number of ferry services at Batang Igan here in conjunction with the Hari Raya celebrations.

Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya also requested ferry service operation hours be extended.

“I submitted an application on the matter to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on April 18.

“I asked for three ferries to run simultaneously from early morning until 1am up to a week after Hari Raya,” he said during a visit to the Batang Igan ferry point today.

Juanda said this would avoid congestion at the ferry point during the festive season — an incident that has occurred before.

“This is also for the convenience of the people, particularly those returning home for the celebration,” he said.

He also advised people to adhere to the regulations set by authorities when using ferry services.

On a similar matter, he said the Public Works Department had informed him the damage at Batang Igan ferry point was not serious.

“A report on the damage was made last month and improvements will be implemented very soon,” he said.

The Batang Igan ferry point would get congested during the festive season every year, as many motorists rely on the crossings to reach their hometown.

In addition, many heavy machinery such as lorries carrying palm oil or tanker trucks also use the ferry service.