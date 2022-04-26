DG hopes Bomba personnel motivated by APC awards

KUCHING (April 26): A total of 95 personnel of the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Malaysia in Sarawak have received the 2021 Excellent Service Awards (APC).

Its director-general Dato Sri Mohammad Hamdan Abdul Wahid hopes that the awards will raise the spirit, determination and desire of all personnel to continue to display quality and trusted personality, as well as to encourage them to continue to carry their work responsibly.

“As a major organisation dealing with emergencies, it is not appropriate if we are only reactive and only act when an incident or disaster occurs but we must have a vision, to make forecasting of the challenges that will occur.

“This preparedness is indeed ‘bread and butter’ which is synonymous with our department and we have to step up a notch to become an organisation that exceeds the expectations. We have to go beyond people’s expectations,” he reminded at the APC presentation ceremony here yesterday.

Hamdan said that for 2022, Bomba Malaysia will continue to focus on developing the strengths of its human resources, enhancing asset capabilities, strengthening fire safety enforcement, improving firefighting procedures, diversifying training and skills, as well as empowering community engagement.

“All these are part of continuous efforts towards the strengthening of effective and comprehensive fire safety to achieve the department’s goal in ensuring that every citizen is safe and at peace through the ‘whole of nation and society approach’.

“This is in line with the four thrusts that have been outlined under the National Fire and Rescue Policy 2030, namely to create a safe environment, to empower safety practices and culture, to enhance inclusive strategic cooperation, and to strengthen capacity and capability,” he said.

Hamdan noted that, with the country transitioning into the Covid-19 endemic phase where all sectors and industries are returning to vibrancy and mobility of the people is increasing, it will certainly be a major challenge to Bomba services and fire safety.

He said even extreme and unpredictable climate change is also a factor that requires Bomba services to be critically optimised.

“As such we must always take steps to be ready, mentally and physically, in facing this challenging new era. The duties and roles of Bomba must be implemented with a full sense of responsibility for the safety and well-being of the people.

“Let these awards be the starting point for us to continue to deliver excellent fire and rescue services beyond expectations,” he reminded.

Earlier, Bomba Sarawak director Khirudin Drahman said that Bomba Sarawak also made history when it won the Sarawak Public Service Quality Award (Akpans 2020) in the Enforcement Excellence Award (Gold – Champion) category in conjunction with the Sarawak Public Service Day 2022.

He said that Bomba was the only federal agency to have won the coveted award, with the second prize going to Sarawak Forest Department and third to Sarawak Forestry Corporation.

“Akpans 2020 was the state government’s recognition of the efforts of Bomba Sarawak in carrying out the enforcement of Act 341 in ensuring the implementation and compliance of directives and conditions of Fire Certificate (FC) on high risk premises such as factories and plants.

“In terms of recognition and awards, Bomba Sarawak is proud when the state government gives recognition to stat-level department leaders with the awarding of Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak in 2021 besides increasing the number of medals awarded to officers and firefighters in the state,” he said.