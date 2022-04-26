Dialog’s upstream operations registers strong performance in 1H22

KUCHING (April 26): Dialog Group Bhd’s (Dialog) upstream operations, which accounted for 20 per cent of group first half of 2022 (1H22) pretax profit, registered a strong performance given elevated crude oil prices.

AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) recalled that Dialog wholly owns Petronas Carigali’s Bayan oilfield service contract which enhances recoverable reserves through production enhancement activities.

“The company also has a 20 per cent stake in a production-sharing contract from a farm-out from ROC Oil for the D35, J4 and D21 PSC fields off Sarawak,” the research firm said.

AmInvestment Bank also noted that the Middle East, which accounted for eight per cent of 1H of financial year 2022 (1HFY22) pretax profit, is expected to be supported by high supply base activities at Jubail against the backdrop of favourable crude oil prices.

“For engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning works, Dialog secured RM1.1 billion contracts from Petronas’ subsidiaries last year, which will contribute to the group’s earnings growth for FY22F–FY24F.

“Recall these are the gas compression/debottlenecking job in Kluang, Johor for Petronas Gas and utilities line/effluent plant for the Pengerang Integrated Complex.”

The research firm gathered that the group will be selective in fresh bids as management’s focus will be on executing and delivering these existing contracts as scheduled.

As for the group’s midstream segment, comprising tank terminal operations, AmInvestment Bank noted that this accounted for half of 1H22 pretax profit.

The research firm expects this segment to support the group’s earnings trajectory even though spot rates have eased slightly from the beginning of the year to S$5 per cubic metre with utilisation rates for the group’s independent terminals in Pengerang Phase 1 and Tanjung Langsat declining to a still comfortable 80 per cent from 100 per cent during the pandemic-driven 2020 glut.

“These independent terminals account for half of Dialog’s 5.1 million cubic metres capacity currently.”

The research firm further highlighted that together with the adjoining buffer land surrounding Pengerang Phase 3, Dialog still has 500 acres of land which have multi-year development potential, including downstream specialty chemical production in which the group is already discussing with interested multinationals.

“Besides tank storage projects, the group is exploring renewable energy solutions such as hydrogen, solar and carbon capture storage as part of its ESG commitments with a keen focus on value accretive propositions.”