Explosions, heavy smoke as blaze occurs after fireworks destroyed at Sentul police store

The explosion saw a few cars also catching fire (according to an eyewitness) — Screenshot via Twitter/xnxthxrmxthxr95

KUALA LUMPUR (April 26): A fire occurred at a police evidence storage yard believed to be housing seized contrabands including fireworks in Sentul here, with eyewitnesses reporting explosions from a building within the compound.

Footage circulating on social media also showed thick smoke billowing from the building’s vicinity.

Earlier today, Sentul police had invited members of the media to the yard to observe the disposal of over RM4.17 million worth of fireworks seized last month.

It is unclear if there were any casualties in the fire.

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner Beh Eng Lai confirmed the incident, adding that the incident is ongoing. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME

