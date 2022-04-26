JKR, contractors asked to improve safety at Kpg Bukit Kota landslide area

LAWAS (April 26): The Public Works Department (JKR) and contractors who are carrying out maintenance work at the landslide area in Kampung Bukit Kota, Limbang must improve safety measures along the road to avoid any untoward incident, said Bukit Kota assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

The Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development said safety measures such as installing lights at the worksite to repair damaged caused by a recent landslide at the village are vital especially for road users using the road at night.

“The landslide has affected the main road until Bukit Kota and maintenance work with an estimated cost of RM800,000 under the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is underway.

“The work started last month and is expected to be completed in June this year,” he said after visiting the site in Limbang on Monday.

Accompanying him during the visit were Limbang district officer Superi Awang Said, assistant divisional (Limbang) engineer Mahathir Jokeni and Kampung Bukit Kota village chief Matasan Amit.

He explained that the project is a short-term solution to the landslide issue in the area and that the state government has initiated other solution that may resolve the issue.

“For long-term solution, the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) has been tasked to carry out a research on the river bank erosions happening at three villages here namely at Kampung Pemukat, Kampung Bukit Kota and Kampung Limpaong does not reoccur.

On another note, Dr Abdul Rahman said the construction of a futsal court at Kampung Bukit Kota, which cost RM500,000 has been completed.

He is confident that the futsal court would help to promote the sport among the youths in the village.