Labuan ferry operators anticipate busy period ahead of Aidilfitri celebrations

LABUAN (26 APRIL): Two ferry terminals, here, are expected to be busier than usual ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, coupled with the reopening of Malaysia’s international borders since April 1, 2022.

Ferry operators have reminded those who plan to use the roll on-roll off (ro-ro) or passenger ferry services this weekend to book tickets in advance, arrive early at terminals and be prepared for long waits.

Two ferry operators, namely Labuan Mainland Link Sdn Bhd and Juta Bonus Sdn Bhd have confirmed that tickets from April 27 until a day before Hari Raya (May 2) are fully booked.

Labuan Marine Department director Alimuddin Amirudin told Bernama that the department had approved 12 trips daily for two ferry operators plying Labuan-Menumbok-Labuan and two return trips between Labuan and Muara, Brunei.

He said Labuan Mainland Link, operating three ferries of Kimanis 1, Purajaya 1 and Goodwill Star are providing nine trips, while Juta Bonus is operating the sole ferry of Galaxy with three trips daily for the coming celebrations.

“The ferries are now operating every hour instead of every two and three hours on normal days, we have already expected a surge in demand for the coming Hari Raya celebrations, as travellers will be making a beeline for the ferry ticket to return to the mainland Sabah.

“We expect the two ferry operators will submit application for additional trips in addition to the 12 trips due to the high demand. We will look at their application for consideration and approval,” he said Tuesday.

Alimuddin said his department is expecting 18,000 passengers and 4,000 vehicles to use the ferry services 10 days before Hari Raya, adding that the numbers would increase to at least 10 per cent with the additional of one trip.

Labuan Mainland Link chairman Datuk Chin Hon Vui said that the coming Hari Raya would see an overwhelming number of passengers using the ferry services after muted celebrations in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, it is important that ferry-goers arrive at the terminals at least 45 minutes before departure…do not rush to the ferry line too early, or the terminal will be congested and impassable and follow the trip schedule.

“Expect a delay when travelling towards the ferry terminals…if you give yourself plenty of time, it will be a smooth sailing,” Labuan Ferry Terminal ticketing agent company – Labuan Point Enterprise Sdn Bhd manager Robert Ling Song Thieng said.

Binabalu Sdn Bhd manager Lo Pei Ling hoped that the additional trip applied to the Labuan Marine Department would be approved to avoid more people getting stranded at the ferry terminals.

Meanwhile, LDA Labuan (Holdings) Sdn Bhd executive director Mohammad Ridzuan Ibrahim said the Labuan International Ferry Terminal which handling passengers boarding ferries to several destinations in Sabah (Kota Kinabalu, Sipitang, and Menumbok) as well as Limbang and Lawas in Sarawak had obtained approval for an additional one to two trips (based on destination and date). – Bernama