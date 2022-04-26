Landslip threatens to cut off Pakan longhouse’s access road

SARIKEI (April 26): Intermittent rain over the weekend triggered a minor landslip on the side of an access road to Rumah Sedau, Jagoi, Pakan near here yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintangor chief Nicholas Belulin led a team to the scene, located not far from Pakan town, upon receiving a call on the incident at 1.54pm.

He said no damage to properties or facilities was observed when they reached the longhouse at 3pm.

“However, we fear that access to the longhouse would be cut off if the landslip, which had developed a cave-in under the concrete road, continues and gradually causes it to collapse,” Nicholas said.

He said firefighters also noticed water supply pipes leading to the longhouse could be cut off if conditions worsened.

They urged the longhouse chief to inform the relevant authorities of the problem, he said.

Nicholas added longhouse residents have been advised to be extra cautious when using the access road and to close it to heavy vehicles.