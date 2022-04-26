May 11: Case management of appeal by Sam in ‘basikal lajak’ case

KUALA LUMPUR (April 26): The Court of Appeal in Putrajaya has set May 11 for case management of an appeal by the female clerk who was sentenced to six years’ jail and RM6,000 fine for reckless driving which resulted in the death of eight teenagers on modified bicycles, commonly known as “basikal lajak”, five years ago.

Lawyer Muhammad Faizal Mokhtar, representing Sam Ke Ting, 27, who is the appellant, informed the date when contacted today.

A check of the court system, found that the case management would be held before the Court of Appeal Deputy Registrar Mohd Khairi Haron via video conference (Zoom).

Last April 18, allowed Sam’s application to stay the execution of the jail sentence and fine imposed by the High Court last April 13 and also released her on bail of RM10,000 with one surety pending the hearing of her appeal.

High Court Judge Datuk Abu Bakar Katar, who meted out the jail sentence and fine on Sam, also ordered the woman to be jailed for six months if she failed to pay the fine and a three-year driving ban upon completion of her prison term.

The court handed down the decision after allowing the prosecution’s appeal to set aside the Magistrate’s Court’s decision on Oct 10 last year, which acquitted and discharged the woman.

Sam, who was 22 years-old at the time of the incident, was charged with committing the offence at Jalan Lingkaran Dalam, Johor Bahru, Johor at 3.20 am on Feb 18, 2017.

The eight teenagers killed in the incident were Mohamad Azrie Danish Zulkefli, 14; Muhamad Shahrul Izzwan Azzuraimie, 14; Muhammad Firdauz Danish Mohd Azhar, 16; Fauzan Halmijan, 13; Mohamad Azhar Amir, 16; Muhammad Harith Iskandar Abdullah, 14; Muhammad Shahrul Nizam Marudin, 14 and Haizad Kasrin, 16. – Bernama