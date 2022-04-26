Mayor urges pork sellers to observe SOP to prevent ASF

MIRI (April 26): Operators of pork stalls and sellers are urged to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) laid out by the authority, as it is crucial in prevention against African Swine Fever (ASF).

Mayor Adam Yii gave this reminder following the reopening of Miri City Council (MCC) abattoir beginning yesterday.

Pig-slaughtering resumed after Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) withdrew the closure notice of the abattoir which had been closed from April 6 after ASF cases were detected at the abattoir.

“MCC is grateful for the cooperation given by all concerned on this matter, including DVS Miri as well as the understanding of consumers.

“Prevention and good bio-security is the best way to minimise the risk of the intrusion of the ASF,” said Yii.

However, he reassured that though the virus is highly contagious in all breeds of pigs, it is not a threat to human health and cannot be transmitted from pigs to human beings.

The MCC abattoir was ordered to be closed after results from routine samplings of pigs taken on March 30, 2022 were positive for ASF on April 6. The closure notice was valid for up to 60 days, from April 6 to June 6.

During the closure, improvement works were conducted at the abattoir including disinfecting all floor surfaces and walls; resurfacing pig holding pens to rid the floor of cracks and depression; repainting pig holding pen and all metal railings; disposal of consumables such as chopping boards, receptacles for holding viscera and offal and other unused materials; installation of additional gate to prevent entry of dogs into the abattoir and installation of foot dips with disinfectant for visitors entering the premises.