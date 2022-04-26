Over 20 pct children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (April 26): A total of 736,114 children aged between five and 11 years or 20.7 per cent of the population in this age group have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme For Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, 1,497,935 children or 42.2 per cent of this group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For teenagers between 12 and 17 years old, 2,888,431 individuals or 92.8 per cent have completed their vaccination while 2,987,570 or 96 per cent have received at least one dose.

As for the adult population, a total of 16,014,864 individuals or 68.1 per cent have received the booster dose, while 22,964,800 or 97.6 per cent have completed both doses and 23,241,481 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, 38,691 doses of vaccine were administered, comprising 26,489 doses for second shot, 4,524 booster jabs and 7,678 doses for first shot, bringing to 70,118,091 the cumulative number of doses given out under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, eight deaths related to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with Selangor recording the most with five fatalities, followed by Kedah with two cases, and one case in Melaka. — Bernama