Sabah remains stable with 51 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (April 26): Sabah recorded 51 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with 49 patients under Categories 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said there are no patients in Category 3 and one patient in Categories 4 and Category 5 respectively.

“Overall the position remained stable with daily case changes at a small and controlled level.

“A total of 11 districts recorded an increase in daily cases, nine districts recorded a decrease and seven districts remained as recorded on the previous day.

“Eleven districts did not record any new infections in the past 24 hours,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu recorded a lower daily number of cases compared to Monday with 13 cases (-8) but remained the only district to record double-digit daily infections.

A total of 15 districts recorded single-digit cases where nine of the districts recorded between one or two new cases only.