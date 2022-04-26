Sarawak collaborating with Singaporean consultants on RM200 mln science centre

KUCHING (April 26): The state is collaborating with consultants from Singapore on the new RM200 million Sarawak Science Centre (SSC).

Education, Innovation, and Talent Development minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said the state government decided to work with the Singapore Science Centre as it is the oldest in the region.

“It has been 45 years (since its establishment), so they have made a lot of advancements in that field. Certainly, they have vast and in-depth experience.

“It is public knowledge that they have been doing a great thing in the region and they have collaborations with other countries within Asia Pacific. So, we believe we made the right choice,” he told a press conference after opening the one-day fourth and fifth masterplan workshop for SSC, in collaboration with the Singapore Science Centre today.

Sagah said groundworks at the Jalan Stadium site opposite the State Library, were fully completed and they are now waiting for the soil to settle.

“That is why we are able to say that we hope to complete it by 2024, even though it was scheduled for 2025. So, we hope we can make it faster,” he said.

Sagah also said he hoped the SSC will be completed according to budget.

“I hope it doesn’t escalate because of present circumstances. As we all know, things are getting more expensive.

“But that is why we want to have a scientific society, so that we can have people who can develop our own products, which can be much cheaper,” he said.

In his speech, Sagah noted the gap between most people’s everyday lives and experiences and the complexity of science and technology has widened in recent years, while more advancements are made.

“Very few individuals are familiar with the science-based processes involved in the production of their food, medicine, entertainment, and even clothing.

“Fundamental science, which is the basis of new discoveries, are sometimes challenging to observe in nature when unaided. This is why we need to increase the awareness and appreciation for the natural science that happens around us,” he said.

Sagah said SSC has a mission to bridge the gap, in line with Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s vision to ensure Sarawakians are on par with the rest of the world in science and technology.

According to him, exhibits and hands-on activities in which the people can view, touch, and try would assist in this area.

“SSC will be a helpful and fun place for the public to learn through play-with-science, and a resource for 21st century student-centred learning and adult education programmes,” he said.

The masterplan workshop is the first to be conducted face-to-face, featuring a line-up of facilitators from Singapore Science Centre led by chief executive Assoc Prof Dr Lim Tit Meng.

It involves 70 stakeholders from various agencies and departments.