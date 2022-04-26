Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases jump to 102 cases

KUCHING (April 26): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 daily infections returned to triple-digits after recording 102 new cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, the committee said all the cases were asymptomatic (35) or displayed mild symptoms (67).

On the breakdown of new cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 30 cases followed by Bintulu (16), Miri (11), Sibu (9), Samarahan (7), Serian (5), Betong (4), Sri Aman and Bau (3), two cases each in Limbang, Mukah, Matu, Asajaya and Meradong and one case each in Kapit, Lawas, Pusa and Tebedu.

To date, the state has recorded a cumulative tally of 304,979 cases.

No Covid-19 deaths or clusters were reported today.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the police issued six compounds, all in Kuching, for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code before entering a premises, bringing the total compounds issued to 13,913.