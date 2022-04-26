SCCC to introduce Parklane City to Chinese investors

PAPAR (26 APRIL): Now is the best time to invest in Parklane City and Parklane Villa as prices are bound to rise after the occupancy certificate (OC) is obtained.

WSG Group managing director Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen said owners of Benoni Commercial Centre, the company’s first project in Benoni, Papar, have enjoyed favourable returns on their investment.

“A unit on the ground floor can fetch up to RM4,000 in rental a month.”

Despite the rising building material costs, Susan said the company has maintained the prices for its launched projects at Parklane City and Parklane Villa by absorbing the additional costs.

However, she said the company would have no choice but to revise the prices for new launches at Parklane City in the future.

Hence, she stressed that now was the best time to invest in Parklane City and Parklane Villa, as the prices of the properties would certainly rise after the OC was obtained.

She said that during a visit by Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) president Datuk Frankie Liew and his committee, as well as the committee of Che Hor Khor Moral Uplifting Society, Sabah to Parklane Villa show house here yesterday.

Susan, who is also an honorary advisor of SCCC, said she was honored that Liew, a Paparian, visited the show house.

She hoped that SCCC would also bring Chinese investors to Papar.

Meanwhile, Liew said the property developments undertaken by Susan in Papar have upgraded the township and benefitted Paparians in the form of job opportunities.

“The projects have stimulated the economy and development in Papar,” he said, adding that the development would soon become a satellite township in the district.

Liew was also impressed by the spacious layout and practical design of Parklane Villa after visiting the show house.

Strategically located at the centre of the interior districts and west coast of Sabah, he said Parklane Villa was a value-for-money investment and a comfortable living environment for families.

With the reopening of the international borders, Liew said SCCC would do its best to facilitate investment and the Malaysia My Second Home Programme (MM2H) among Chinese investors in Sabah.

“Parklane City will be our preferred project to introduce to Chinese investors,” he said.

Construction is currently in full swing for 24 units of three-storey shoplots and 64 units of two-storey shoplots at Parklane City. The three-storey shoplots are expected to obtain OC by December this year and the two-storey shoplots by June 2023.

Priced at RM1.35 million onwards for intermediate units, the three-storey shoplots facing Papar Spur Road have a built-up area of 4,000 square feet (sq ft) onwards.

Meanwhile, the two-storey shoplots, priced from RM950,000 onward, have a total built-up area of 2,550 sq ft – 1,250 sq ft on the ground floor and 1,300 sq ft on the first floor – for intermediate units.

By end of this year, the company will commence construction of Servay Hypermarket and McDonald’s drive-thru at Parklane City.

On the other hand, Parklane Villa comprises 180 units of double-storey terrace house priced from RM490,000 onwards and OC is expected to be obtained between June and December next year.

To date, the company has sold 65 per cent of Phase 1 (90 units) and 50 per cent of Phase 2 (90 units) of Parklane Villa.

Parklane Villa offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms for intermediate units, and an additional bathroom for corner units. Built-up area of the intermediate and corner units are 2,460 sq ft and 3,420 sq ft respectively. A notable aspect about the terrace homes is the stainless steel staircase railing that elevates the overall design of the house.

Aside from the spacious layout, the 20 feet width car porch area can park up to three cars, she added.

Both Parklane City and Parklane Villa are under 999-year lease.

Another project in the pipeline is the construction of four condominium towers at 19 storeys high, with a total of 656 units, at Parklane City. Each condominium has 160 units with a built-up area of 1,000 sq ft, as well as four penthouses.

Under the WSG Group’s masterplan, Benoni Gardens, Benoni Commercial Centre, Parklane City and Parklane Villa are poised to become a vibrant satellite township in Papar that integrate residential, commercial and leisure.

The entire development covers an area of 100 acres along the Pan Borneo Highway, 40 acres designated for Benoni Commercial Centre and Benoni Gardens, and the remaining 60 acres earmarked for Parklane City, Parklane Villa and future projects.

On the other hand, Susan was invited to the 20th anniversary celebration of Che Hor Khor Moral Uplifting Society, Sabah on May 15.