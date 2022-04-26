SEB working to ensure lights stay on this Aidilfitri, says Julaihi

KUCHING (April 26): Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) is strengthening its efforts to ensure there is reliable power supply for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Minister for Utility and Telecommunication assured the public that the utility providers under his purview, including SEB, are making the necessary additional preparations for the festival.

“The people can be assured of quick action and efficient service delivery and SEB has prepared for this by adding manpower as part of their commitment to keeping the lights on over this Raya celebration.

“This is SEB’s normal practice for all festive seasons to ensure everyone can enjoy their respective celebrations joyfully,” he told a press conference yesterday for SEB’s breaking of the fast event at Masjid Darul Hana here.

SEB chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili said contingency measures are planned for the stability of the system and to minimise the risk of supply interruptions.

“We are adding manpower to the teams that will be deployed for quick restoration if an outage occurs. The emphasis is to restore supply to our customers in the safest and fastest possible time.

“As we speak, the efforts are being taken to ensure the supply systems are operating well, and we also have our generator sets ready for deployment if required,” he said.

Sharbini said SEB is adding manpower to its technical team and will be on a 24-hour standby to ensure reliability of supply.

“Should supply disruptions occur, the standby teams will be deployed immediately via its Technical Control Centre in response to reports or complaints made to its Customer Care Centre,” he said.

He also called for the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities near electrical facilities.

“Cable theft and vandalism of these facilities are dangerous crimes which can cause supply disruptions and public inconvenience.

“Information from the public is very much appreciated and can be reported via Sarawak Energy’s Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111,” he added.

Julaihi and Sharbini also handed out contributions to the management committees of local suraus, charitable organisations, and schools during the event.