Sentul fireworks disposal site blaze: Three men with mild injuries but fire brought under control, says Fire Dept

KUALA LUMPUR (April 26): Three men were injured due to the fire this evening at the Sentul district police headquarters, and the fire has been brought under control with the source of the blaze under investigation, the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (Bomba) said.

In a statement issued by the department’s Pusat Gerakan Operasi Kuala Lumpur (PGOKL), the centre said it had received an emergency call at 6.22pm regarding the fire at the storage place for confiscated items of the Sentul police headquarters.

PGOKL said it had mobilised the operations team from the Sentul fire station, which was assisted by the Hang Tuah, Titiwangsa, Jalan Tun Razak, Wangsa Maju fire stations.

Equipment mobilised were three fire rescue tender trucks, three water tankers, one Aerial Ladder Platform, two Emergency Medical Rescue Service vehicles, while a total of 60 personnel were sent to the fire.

Senior operations commander Assistant Fire Superintendent Ahmad Daniel Ahmad Kamal said that the fire and rescue team had arrived at the scene of the incident at 6.32pm, with the fire involving a storage where confiscated evidence were kept measuring 100 x 50 square feet, with 30 per cent of the building’s structure burnt and 80 per cent of the open space involving 50 vehicles also burnt.

“There were three adult male victims who had mild injuries and had been sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

“The fire and rescue personnel carried out the extinguishing by using the offensive firefighting method by entering the premise and defensive firefighting by extinguishing from outside the building. The fire was successfully brought under control by the fire and rescue team at 7.04pm. The source of the fire is still under investigation,” the statement from PGOKL said.

Separately, Batu MP P Prabakaran in a Facebook post at 7.44pm wrote that the fire had occurred at 6.15pm, claiming that the explosion was due to confiscated fireworks that were kept at the police’s storage.

Prabakaran said several houses and a Sikh school nearby were affected by the fire and explosion, with damage to the ceiling and windows.

He also said there were three victims who were injured and who were sent to the hospital for treatment, and also thanked both the Fire and Rescue Department and the police for controlling the fire and the situation. — Malay Mail