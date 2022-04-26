SFCA: No word yet from SS Office on Chinese translation for ‘Premier’

KUCHING (April 26): The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) has not heard from the State Secretary’s Office on the Chinese translated term for ‘Premier of Sarawak’ since an online meeting to discuss the matter was held last month.

SFCA president Datuk Richard Wee said despite this, the Chinese community in Sarawak has settled on the term ‘Zong Li’ as the translation for the post.

“As far as our Chinese community is concerned, (the Premier’s title should be translated as Zong Li),” he said when contacted yesterday on the latest development on the matter.

Last month, Wee told The Borneo Post that he was hopeful ‘Zong Li’ would be the Chinese translation for Premier.

He also observed that the local Chinese press had been using ‘Zong Li’ as the translated term.

Prior to this, Wee had joined a Zoom meeting chaired by Deputy State Secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik to deliberate the matter.

The session was to gather feedback and opinions from various ethnic associations on the issue of official translations for the title ‘Premier of Sarawak’.

SFCA had opposed the term ‘Zong Du’ proposed by the Chinese Language Standardisation Council of Malaysia, as it translated to ‘Governor’ and could cause confusion or reflect elements of colonialism.

The Chinese Language Standardisation Council of Malaysia had argued the Premier’s title should be translated as ‘Zong Du’ to respect the constitutional monarchy in Malaysia.

The change of title from ‘Chief Minister of Sarawak’ to ‘Premier of Sarawak’ took effect on March 1, after the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 was gazetted.