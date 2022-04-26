Shopee keen to collaborate with local technopreneurs

KUCHING (April 26): Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, is keen to collaborate with Sarawak to promote e-commerce among the local technopreneurs, says its marketing specialist (Public Policy & Government Affairs) Mistika Idris.

She believes there are plenty of areas for collaboration between Shopee and the state.

“Such collaboration is not only given to local sellers but also to those who are unaware that Shopee also provides assistance to those who wish to embark on online business,” she said at Sarawak Multimedia Authority office here yesterday.

Mistika, who led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on SMA general manager Dr Zaidi Razak, was responding to the latter’s request for Shopee to collaborate with local players on e-commerce in Sarawak in view of the Sarawak’s government policy to focus on digital economy to propel the state to a developed status by 2030.

Mistika pointed out that Shopee aims to empower local sellers and does so by offering training and empowerment programmes.

“Shopee provides trainers, modules, basic and intermediate Shopee line classes, and so on. We also assist those who do not know how to upload their products online to Shopee as well as hold strategic corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes to help those in need.

“These are among the services we provide for free. We want to encourage people to keep learning and to increase their awareness of how to use Shopee as an online e-commerce platform,” she explained.

She noted that online businesses have peaked particularly during the Movement Control Order (MCO) where many businesses have gone digital to serve the growing market.

“The participation from Sarawakians in this market has also been very encouraging where during the MCO, sellers from Sarawak were able to supply their products to customers in Kuala Lumpur, Klang Valley, Perak and Penang.

“They were able to cater to more customers and by going digital, this has opened up a whole new opportunity for them,” she said.

During the courtesy call, Zaidi shared that the Sarawak government had embarked on a digital economy transformation prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and this has allowed the state to manage the impact of Covid-19.

“We had high participation from Sarawakians in online businesses after the digital economy was introduced by our Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he said.

Also present was Shopee Public Policy and Government Affairs specialist Adli Amirullah.